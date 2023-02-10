 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM says unprecedented trust created in country, praises Dawoodi Bohra community

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Presenting himself as a family member of the community and not as Prime Minister at an event at Marol in suburban Andheri, PM Modi fondly recalled his decades-old close ties with the social group.

PM Modi interacts with people from the Dawoodi Bohra community during the inauguration of the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah at Marol in Mumbai on Feb 10 (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said in the last few years an atmosphere of unprecedented trust has been created in the country as he reached out to the influential Dawoodi Bohra community and praised its members for changing themselves with the times.

Presenting himself as a family member of the community and not as Prime Minister at an event at Marol in suburban Andheri, PM Modi fondly recalled his decades-old close ties with the social group.

Inaugurating the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, a premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra sect of the Muslim community, he said the country has put an end to 40,000 compliances and decriminalised hundreds of legal provisions.

These laws adversely affected businesses of entrepreneurs, but the government is now standing firmly with job creators, said the PM on his second visit to Mumbai in less than a month.