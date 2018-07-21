PM repeated jumlas, read out some fudged data in his reply: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repeating the "jumlas" and reading out "some fudged data" in his reply to the discussion on the no-trust motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.

Reacting to the prime minister's reply, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the people of the country would defeat the polarisation in the country.

"The PM continues to repeat jumlas and read out some fudged data. The status of the economy and livelihood conditions of our people is a lived reality. People will defeat this economic assault and the frenzied polarisation of our society," Yechury tweeted.

About Modi's dig at the Congress and other opposition parties, Yechury said that there was no bigger indicator of no-confidence than the fact that his erstwhile ally, TDP, which had ministers at the Centre a few months ago, had moved the no-trust motion.

The BJP's allies themselves don't have any confidence in this government, he said.

The prime minister in his reply said that it was not the floor test of the government but a forced test of the Congress and its "so-called allies".

The Left leader questioned the prime minister as to why his government was "suppressing" data on the issues of farmer suicides and incidents of lynching for the last four years.

Earlier, while attacking the government on the Rafale deal, the Left leader had also questioned the government on whether the deal would be audited by the CAG.

"Has the Modi govt made India's Parliament subservient to other countries? Is India's Parliament no longer sovereign? So the Rafale deal will not be audited by the CAG?." Yechury had wrote on Twitter.

Yechury said that these "excuses" regarding the deal must stop now and the country must know the full facts.

"It is a case of public money and a defence deal where we Indians must know the full facts," he tweeted.

Yechury also accused the prime minister of spending at least Rs 4,343 crore of public money on self-publicity of the NDA government, "while the real India reels under the mess created by Centre