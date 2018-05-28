App
May 28, 2018 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM, Queen Maxima discuss financial inclusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and discussed and financial inclusion and global development finance. Queen Maxima is visiting India in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's special advocate for inclusive finance for development.

"Prime Minister Modi and Queen Maxima discussed the various initiatives taken in the last few years by the government for enhancing financial inclusion in India, such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana. Queen Maxima appreciated the progress achieved by these initiatives," a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said here.

The two leaders also discussed global development finance.

Queen Maxima appreciated India's efforts in this direction, through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scheme and provision of concessional lines of credit for development projects abroad, based on the host government's requirements and priorities, the statement said.

