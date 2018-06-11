App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 10:05 PM IST

PM pays visit to Vajpayee at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS where the former prime minister was undergoing treatment for lower respiratory tract infection and kidney-related ailments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the premier hospital under the supervision of its director Randeep Guleria today.

Modi met the doctors and enquired about the well-being of Vajpayee. He also met his family members, according to an official statement.

The prime minister spent nearly 50 minutes at the hospital, the official statement added.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 09:35 pm

