PM not only aware I exist but also reads my work: Twinkle Khanna after Akshay's Modi interview

Author and columnist Twinkle Khanna on April 24 took Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments about her criticism of him on social media in "positive" stride, saying she was glad he was not only aware about her existence but also her work.

Modi talked about Khanna's critique of his policies on Twitter in an interview with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar.

The prime minister joked that Kumar must be leading a relatively "peaceful" life at home since Khanna vented all her anger against him on Twitter.

"I keep tabs on social media to know what is happening in the world. I also keep an eye on your and Twinkle Khanna's Twitter accounts. The way she vents her anger against me, your family life must be quite peaceful. She would take out all the anger against me. You must be at peace. In a way, I feel I have helped you, especially in Twinkle ji's case," Modi told Kumar in Hindi.

Khanna was quick to respond to the quote from the interview shared on the BJP's official Twitter account.

"I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work," she tweeted.

Later in the interview, billed as "candid and completely non-political", the prime minister also recalled meeting Khanna's maternal grandfather, entrepreneur Chunnibhai Kapadia.

Khanna, a newspaper columnist, is the author of books such as "Mrs Funnybones" and "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad".