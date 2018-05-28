App
May 28, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore and Indonesia: A look at his agenda

The visit is expected to boost the government's Act East Policy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia and Singapore from May 29 to June 2. This will be Modi's first visit to Indonesia and second to Singapore.

Modi will leave Indonesia on May 31 for Singapore. The visit is expected to boost the government's Act East Policy.

Here are a few things to watch out for during the bilateral talks with Indonesia and Singapore.

  1. The bilateral talks with both countries will include the topic of cooperation in the defence sector. The defence cooperation agreement with Indonesia could be renewed.

  2. Agreements in the space, science and technology sectors are being negotiatied, an official from the External Affairs Ministry has said.

  3. Modi's keynote address at the Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore will address regional security issues.

  4. Digital wallets that could be used in both India and Singapore could be launched, Business Standard reports.

  5. A reviewed version of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between India and Singapore could be signed.

  6. Modi will also most probably share his thoughts on 'Sagarmala'.

  7. Talks are ongoing between India and Indonesia to upgrade Indonesia's airports and ports, an External Affairs Ministry said.

  8. India will also soon get access to the port of Sabang on the Strait of Malacca, The Hindu reports.

