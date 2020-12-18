MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi office offered for sale on OLX, 4 arrested

The police have arrested four people, including the person who clicked the photo for the advertisement.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 02:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Police have arrested four persons for putting up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in Varanasi on sale for Rs 7.5 crore on online marketplace OLX.

The city police received a complaint about an advertisement on OLX related to the sale of PM’s parliamentary office, located in Jawahar Nagar colony, on December 17.

The police removed the advertisement immediately and began an investigation.

In the probe, it was revealed that the advertisement was shared from the OLX account of a man who identified himself as Laxmikant Ojha, reported News18 citing Amit Kumar Pathak, Varanasi SSP.

According to the report, advertisement number ID 1612346492 was posted on OLX under the category of ‘House & Villa’ and was listed as “four bedroom with bathroom, full furnished ready to move” by the seller.

The ad, titled ‘PMO office Varanasi’, further mentioned details like “built up area 6500 sq ft, two-storeyed building North-East facing with car parking”, as per the report.

After the initial investigation, the police have arrested four people, including the person who clicked the photo for the advertisement.
