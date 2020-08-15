PM Narendra Modi’s speech on 74th Independence Day: What to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15 on India’s 74th Independence Day. Notably, this will be the seventh time when PM Modi will be addressing the nation on I-Day celebrations.

This time, he is likely to address the government's efforts to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the key topics that the prime minister is expected to talk about in his seventh Independence Day speech:

COVID-19

The Modi 2.0 government is now into its second year and is in the midst of carrying out wide-ranging economic reforms to boost the economy which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.As India's Covid-19 caseload crossed 25 lakh on August 14, going past the 20-lakh mark. While the daily death toll from the infection remained close to 1,000, the Centre has asserted that despite the rise in a total number of cases, India's response to the pandemic is marked by a high recovery rate and low fatality rate, putting it in a much better position than other countries.

Atmanirbhar Bharat

Observers also suggest that the prime minister is likely to announce more measures in addition to the already announced ones in various sectors, including agriculture and defense, to realise the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi would present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his speech to the nation on August 15.

“PM Modi will present before the nation a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the Independence Day.”

The Defence ministry had recently banned imports of 101 items to promote atmanirbharta in domestic defence production.

Education Policy 2020

Media reports also suggest that the pm may address the new National Education Policy 2020.

The Union Cabinet approved a new National Education Policy on July 29, after a 34-year gap. The National Education Policy, 2020 is meant to provide an overarching vision and comprehensive framework for both school and higher education across the country.

Ayodhya

The prime minister might also talk about the issue of Ram Mandir. Earlier on August 5, PM Modi had visited Ayodhya and had performed bhoomi pujan for a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya.

India-China border issue

Political watchers also suggest that PM may also touch upon his government's measures to tackle the issue as his speech comes amid the border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the eastern Ladakh. So far, India and China have been holding diplomatic and military talks on disengagement of troops from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The prime minister is likely to arrive at Red Fort at 7.18 am and will address the nation at 7.30 am after unfurling the national flag. National public broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the speech LIVE. Apart from that, the prime minister’s address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel.