PM Narendra Modi’s global approval rating falls to 66%, but beats that of Joe Biden, Angela Merkel

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global approval rating has fallen to 66 percent, down from what was 75 percent a year ago, a survey suggested.

About 28 percent disapproved of PM Modi, up from what was 20 percent a year ago. Notably, the prime minister’s approval rating was as high as 84 percent on May 2-3, 2020, months after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

However, the ‘Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker’ survey, conducted by American data intelligence firm ‘Morning Consult’, suggests that PM Modi remains ahead of world leaders from 13 countries, including the United States, Russia, France and Germany.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (65 percent) finished second in terms of the global approval rating; followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63 percent), called ‘AMLO’ by his supporters; while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (54 percent), Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel (53 percent) came in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This was followed by United States President Joe Biden (53 percent), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (48 percent) and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson (44 percent).



South Korean President Moon Jae-In (37 percent), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (36 percent), Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (35 percent), French President Emmanuel Macron (35 percent) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (29 percent) followed.

The survey, updated on June 17, had a sample size of 2,126 adults in India. The firm mentioned that the daily global survey data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a +/- 1-3 percent margin of error. All survey interviews were conducted online and among nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample was representative of the literate population.

Governments and leaders across the world have come under criticism amid the coronavirus pandemic. Japan’s Suga (60 percent) and Spain’s Sánchez (59 percent) currently have the highest disapproval ratings among world leaders included in the survey.

However, data showed that Draghi's approval rating has soared in recent months. On the contrary, Macron's ratings have plummeted.

Bolsonaro, Merkel and Moon's approval ratings have fluctuated over the past 18 months – since even before the pandemic started in early 2020.

López Obrador (27 percent), who took over as the Mexican president in December 2018, has a lower disapproval rating than PM Modi.