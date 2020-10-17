Donor data from PM Narendra Modi's personal website leaked on dark web: Report

A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was hacked, reports arrived that PM Modi's personal website data has allegedly been leaked on the dark Web.

According to a report, published by cybersecurity firm Cyble, the leaked data include personally identifiable information of over 5,74,000 users, with over 2,92,000 people who made donations to the PM's National Relief Fund through PM Modi's personal website, narendramodi.in.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the data leak. Cyble claimed that it had tipped off about the leak.

235 million TikTok, Instagram and YouTube users' data breached: Report.

Cyble even said that on September 3 they had notified CERT-India that the Twitter account was compromised through the website’s configuration.

"Among the databases leaked, ‘cctransactions’ and ‘users’ contain a substantial amount of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data belonging to the Prime Minister’s followers," Cyble said. It also stated that sensitive data includes PIIs such as name, email ID, contact information, etc.

Apart from the PIIs, Cyble claimed that leaked data showcases details of the financial transactions made by donors for contributing to the PMNRF. This also includes non-public data such as bank ref no, payment mode, etc.

According to the report, data pertaining to donations or microdonations for a variety of causes such as COVID-19 relief, supporting the political party, and other initiatives such as Swachh Bharat was also leaked.

No official statement in response to the alleged leak on the dark web has been made so far.