Oct 20, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi's address LIVE updates: "Tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory," asks Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi address to nation LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sharing a message with citizens at 6 pm
PM Modi's address LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation and “share a message” with citizens at 6.00 pm today. This will be PM Modi’s seventh such address to the nation since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In his previous addresses, the prime minister had spoken about various measures being taken to curb the virus' spread and had also announced economic and welfare packages. This latest address comes on a day India reported around 46,700 new COVID-19 cases – the lowest single-day rise in nearly three months. New coronavirus infections in the country have fallen significantly and consistently since the end of September. But, experts have warned that not following safety measures during the upcoming festive season could lead to a massive surge in novel coronavirus infections.
Seventh address to the nation since the pandemic
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | Rahul GandhI tweets ahead of PM's address to the nation
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | | It will be PM Modi's seventh address to the nation since the COVID-19 outbreak in the coutry. In the last address on June 30, the PM had announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a government of India programme aimed at providing free ration to over 80 crore people.
PM Narendra Modi to address nation, ‘share a message’ with citizens at 6 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will be sharing a message with citizens at 6 pm on October 20.
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | Speculation is rife that the prime minister will urge citizens to adhere to COVID-related safety measures and norms during the festive season. Experts have warned that not following COVID-related safety measures during the upcoming festive season could lead to a massive surge in novel coronavirus infections.
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | It is unclear as to what the address will be about. This comes on a day India reported around 46,700 new COVID-19 cases – the lowest single-day rise in nearly three months.
India has reported nearly 76 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 1.15 lakh deaths. But more than 67 lakh patients have recovered so far. At its peak in September, India was recording over 90,000 new cases on a daily basis. The highest such single-day rise was of around 97,800 cases (also the highest ever reported anywhere in the world). About 26.2 lakh cases were reported in September alone. But new infections in the country have fallen significantly and consistently since the end of September.
“Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening,” PM Modi said in a bilingual tweet. Stay tuned for the latest updates.