PM Modi's address LIVE updates: "Tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory," asks Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | It is unclear as to what the address will be about. This comes on a day India reported around 46,700 new COVID-19 cases – the lowest single-day rise in nearly three months.

India has reported nearly 76 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 1.15 lakh deaths. But more than 67 lakh patients have recovered so far. At its peak in September, India was recording over 90,000 new cases on a daily basis. The highest such single-day rise was of around 97,800 cases (also the highest ever reported anywhere in the world). About 26.2 lakh cases were reported in September alone. But new infections in the country have fallen significantly and consistently since the end of September.