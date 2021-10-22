MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
October 22, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi's address LIVE Updates | PM to address the nation at 10 am

PM Narendra Modi Address To Nation LIVE Updates: Prime Minister's address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.

PM Narendra Modi's address to nation LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 10 am today, his office said. It is not yet known what the PM will speak about. However, his address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the  target="_blank" rel=nofollow>landmark figure of 100 crore in India. The prime minister had hailed it as history being scripted. "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," the Prime Minister tweeted. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates on PM Modi's address:
  • October 22, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

     PM Modi's address LIVE updates | How to watch PM Modi’s address 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am today. Viewers can watch the live telecast of PM Modi’s speech on PMO’s YouTube channel and PMO Twitter handle. 

  • October 22, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    PM Modi's address LIVE updates | History scripted, India now has shield to combat Covid: PM

    India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100 crore milestone, and asserted that it now has a strong protective shield to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years. Modi hailed the vaccination landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians and visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital where he interacted with healthcare and frontline workers besides those being administered the jabs.

    Speaking via video conferencing after inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS, Modi said this day of October 21, 2021 has been recorded in history. 
     

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • October 22, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    PM Modi's address LIVE updates | PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Friday, his office said. It is not yet known what the PM will speak about. His address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India. Read more here...

  • October 22, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the lastest update.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.