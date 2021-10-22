PM Narendra Modi's address LIVE Updates | PM to address the nation at 10 am

PM Modi's address LIVE updates | How to watch PM Modi’s address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am today. Viewers can watch the live telecast of PM Modi’s speech on PMO’s YouTube channel and PMO Twitter handle.
PM Modi's address LIVE updates | History scripted, India now has shield to combat Covid: PM
India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100 crore milestone, and asserted that it now has a strong protective shield to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years. Modi hailed the vaccination landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians and visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital where he interacted with healthcare and frontline workers besides those being administered the jabs.
Speaking via video conferencing after inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS, Modi said this day of October 21, 2021 has been recorded in history.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Friday, his office said. It is not yet known what the PM will speak about. His address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India. Read more here...
