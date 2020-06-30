PM Narendra Modi's address to nation: Here's how politicians and industrial leaders reacted to announcements made

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30 addressed the nation ahead of the second phase of the gradual reopening of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown. He announced an extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana until November later this year, in order to ensure free access to foodgrains for the poorest of poor in the country who have been hit the hardest by the nationwide lockdown.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for extending the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana which will benefit around 80 crore Indians. Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted (in Hindi) that the move announced by PM Modi will bolster the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ensure that none of India's poor families go to bed hungry.

However, taking a dig at the PM's address, the Congress party tweeted: "Another national address that could have been a Govt notification".

It also pointed out that Modi did not even mention China in his address.

Sangeeta Reddy, President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries(FICCI), said the extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana was a necessary step. She added that the PM's emphasis on the need to wear masks was important as with gradual resumption of activities, people have started becoming careless.

Congress leader and member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh also took to Twitter following the PM's address. He said, "Two laws, the MGNREGA of 2005 & National Food Security Act of 2013, a legacy of the Congress-led UPA is now the nation's lifeline. Much maligned by PM, but COVID-19 has led to climate change."



Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the extension of the scheme will ensure no one sleeps hungry.