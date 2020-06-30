App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi's address to nation: Here's how politicians and industrial leaders reacted to announcements made

PM Modi announced an extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana until November later this year, in order to ensure free access to foodgrains for the poorest of poor in the country who have been hit the hardest by the nationwide lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30 addressed the nation ahead of the second phase of the gradual reopening of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown. He announced an extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana until November later this year, in order to ensure free access to foodgrains for the poorest of poor in the country who have been hit the hardest by the nationwide lockdown.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for extending the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana which will benefit around 80 crore Indians. Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted (in Hindi) that the move announced by PM Modi will bolster the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ensure that none of India's poor families go to bed hungry.

However, taking a dig at the PM's address, the Congress party tweeted: "Another national address that could have been a Govt notification".

Close

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation: Here are the key takeaways

related news

It also pointed out that Modi did not even mention China in his address.

Sangeeta Reddy, President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries(FICCI), said the extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana was a necessary step. She added that the PM's emphasis on the need to wear masks was important as with gradual resumption of activities, people have started becoming careless.

Congress leader and member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh also took to Twitter following the PM's address. He said, "Two laws, the MGNREGA of 2005 & National Food Security Act of 2013, a legacy of the Congress-led UPA is now the nation's lifeline. Much maligned by PM, but COVID-19 has led to climate change."

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the extension of the scheme will ensure no one sleeps hungry. 


First Published on Jun 30, 2020 05:11 pm

tags #Congress #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.