PM Narendra Modi's 70th birthday: BJP President JP Nadda launches 'Seva Saptah' drive

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on September 14 launched week-long 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, which falls on September 17. Nadda launched the campaign at Chhaprauli village in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.



launching 'Seva Sapath' Abhiyan from Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP on the occasion of the Birthday of Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. https://t.co/fytWzbYgMY

— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2020

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 70 on September 17. If we look at his life and his journey, seva (service) has been the prime focus in his life. Hence, the BJP has decided to observe September 14-20 week as 'Seva Saptah'," Nadda said during the launch event.

"Crores of BJP workers will serve the people as part of the campaign during the week," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar and local MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar were among those who attended the event.

The theme of the programme is 'seventy' as the Prime Minister will turn 70 this year. Keeping with the theme, programmes such as presentation of artificial limbs and other equipment to 70 differently-abled people in every Mandal of the country and the distribution of spectacles to 70 blind people will be organised.

Party workers will take up various social welfare activities, including awareness drives on a host of issues as part of the campaign. A cleanliness drive will also be organised in 70 villages of every district and pledges will be taken to get rid of single-use plastic as per the initiative launched by the prime minister.