PM Narendra Modi wishes Dalai Lama 'a long, healthy life' on his 86th birthday

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gestures during an interactive session at a city hotel in Kolkata. (File image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 6 spoke to the Dalai Lama and greeted the Tibetan spiritual leader on his 86th birthday, a greeting that carried warmth and diplomatic signalling in equal measure.

"Spoke on phone to His Holiness the Dalai Lama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

The tweet is being seen as a reiteration of support for the Tibetan spiritual leader, labelled as a dangerous separatist by China. Successive border standoffs and the bloody Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 have dealt a shadow over India and China ties, with New Delhi recalibrating its response to Beijing.

China has always strongly reacted to official engagement between the Dalai Lama and the leadership of India.

The 14th Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso, made India his home after fleeing China in 1959. In a virtual address from his residence on his 86th birthday, the Dalai Lama said he had taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony.

He said he was committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge. “Since I became a refugee and settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony. I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge,” said the Dalai Lama.

Modi did not wish the monk on his 85th birthday in 2020. India was in a stand-off with the Chinese army in eastern Ladakh at that time and on July 6, 2020, China decided to pull back from the Galway Valley, an Indian Today report said.

With some forward movement on the India-China border front, a cautious Indian side avoided wishing the renowned monk, who has been the global icon of non-violent resistance against the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s 1950-51 occupation of Tibet.

Taking Modi’s greeting to the Dalai Lama as a message to China, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said it would have been better if the Prime Minister had met him in person.

“Very good, sir! But it would have sent a strong message to China had you met HH Dalai Lama in person.”

The Dalai Lama’s successor is another point where China has tried to assert its authority. The Dalai Lama has even talked about his reincarnation being found in India. China, however, says it will approve the successor.

