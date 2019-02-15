Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi warns Pakistan, says terrorists will pay heavy price for Pulwama attack

In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism, and the "blood of the people is boiling".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that the attack such as the one on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible will have to pay a "very heavy price".

"Our neighbouring country thinks such terror attacks can weaken us, but their plans will not materialise," he said at a function to flag off a new semi-high speed train from Delhi to Varanasi.

"Our neighbouring country thinks such terror attacks can weaken us, but their plans will not materialise," he said at a function to flag off a new semi-high speed train from Delhi to Varanasi.

On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar killing at least 37 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.

"My condolences to families of those martyred in the Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will pay a very heavy price," Modi said.

"I am thankful to all nations which condemned the Pulwama attack and urge them to come together to crush terrorism," the prime minister said.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 11:40 am

