App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin meet for annual summit

"A relationship radiating warmth and affection! PM @narendramodi welcomed @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir Putin for the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit continuing the series of fruitful engagements this year!" Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a picture of the two leaders at Hyderabad House.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met here on Friday for the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit during which they will deliberate on a host of bilateral, regional and global issues. The summit began at Hyderabad House here this morning.

"A relationship radiating warmth and affection! PM @narendramodi welcomed @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir Putin for the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit continuing the series of fruitful engagements this year!" Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a picture of the two leaders at Hyderabad House.

A number of agreements, including the crucial USD 5 billion S-400 air missile defence system deal, are expected to be signed later in the day.

Putin had a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister after his arrival here Thursday evening. Modi had hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary.

The Russian president, who leaves Friday evening, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 12:18 pm

tags #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Vladimir Putin

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.