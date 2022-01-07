PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata

Speaking on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi talked about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on January 7 via videoconferencing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the virtual inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said. “Today we have taken another step while strengthening the national resolve to provide quality health facilities to every citizen of the country. This second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has brought great convenience to many citizens of West Bengal.”

He also talked about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“India has reached a historic milestone of administering 150 crore vaccines today. Out of the entire eligible population, over 90 percent of India's population has at least got one dose. In just 5 days, over 1.5 crore kids aged between 15 and 18 have been given a dose,” he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Talking about the work done by the Centre in the healthcare sector, get said, "The government has controlled the prices of over 500 medicines, and it is helping save over Rs 3,000 crore of the poor and needy."

"The government has also reduced the cost of knee implants, and that has especially benefited our senior citizens. This has helped in an annual reduction of Rs 1,500 crore, helping the citizens. The PM National Dialysis Programme has helped 12 lakh poor with free dialysis," he added.

The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with PM Modi's vision to expand and upgrade health facilities in all parts of the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said in a statement. CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients. A need for expansion was being felt for some time, and the second campus will fulfil it, it has said.

The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore. Around Rs 400 crore was provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government in the ratio of 75:25, the PMO has said.

The campus is a 460-bed comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.

The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and provide comprehensive care to cancer patients, especially those from eastern and northeastern parts of the country, it has added.