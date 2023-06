June 22, 2023 / 12:17 AM IST



A senior State Department official said the US backed India's rise as a great power ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level talks with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Underlining that India and the US see each other as key security partners in the Indo-Pacific and partners of first resort, the official said one illustration of that is that we do more military exercises with each other than in any other country, an AP report said.