PM Modi turns 69, visits Statue of Unity in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 years old on September 17 and began his day with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river in Gujarat.

The Statue of Unity, billed as the tallest in the world, was inaugurated by PM Modi on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31, 2018.

There were reports that he filmed a video of the Statue of Unity from his helicopter.

Earlier on September 17, Modi arrived at Kevadiya to take part in the 'Namami Narmada' festival being celebrated by the Gujarat government to mark the filling up of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river to its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres.

For the first time since the height of the dam was raised in 2017, the water level reached its highest peak at 138.68 metres on September 15 evening.

Modi along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani would perform 'puja' at the dam site to 'welcome' the water of river Narmada, the lifeline of Gujarat.



Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sardar Sarovar Dam site. pic.twitter.com/z1yB2CFbsD

The PM, who would be addressing a gathering near the dam, visited various developmental projects being carried out near the dam and Statue of Unity to boost tourism.

These projects include river rafting, a jungle safari park, a butterfly park and Ekta Nursery, an official said.

Modi also visited the Khalvani Eco-Tourism site. In the safari, he apparently spotted deer.

The prime minister is also expected to visit Dutt Mandir at nearby Garudeshwar village on the banks of Narmada.