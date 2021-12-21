MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi transfers Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of UP self-help groups

Modi released over Rs 20 crore to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme and laid the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi also released over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme'. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred Rs 1,000 crore to the bank accounts of self-help groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) on December 21 at a programme in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. This money will benefit around 16 lakh women.


The DAY-NRLM aims to provide women, especially those at the grassroots, with necessary skills, incentives and resources. The programme, which saw the participation of over two lakh women, was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.


On the occasion, Modi also released over Rs 20 crore to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme, which provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total remittance is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. “The state has worked for women empowerment. This scheme will benefit the daughters of the state,” he said.


“Most of the beneficiaries are those girls who didn’t even have bank accounts until some time ago. But today they have the power of digital banking.... Now daughters of UP have decided that they won’t let the previous governments come back to power,” Modi said. Uttar Pradesh is going to the polls early next year.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units in 43 districts. These units are being funded by SHGs and will be set up at a cost of around Rs 1 crore each.

