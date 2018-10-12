PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan on October 28-29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Japan on October 28-29 to hold the annual India-Japan summit with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe which will focus on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

It will be the fifth annual summit meeting between Modi and Abe and their 12 meeting overall since 2014.

Besides bilateral issues, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on a range of regional and global issues including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Under the framework of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, the two leaders will have wide-ranging discussions over two days on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.