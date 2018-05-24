App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 24, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia and Singapore from May 29-June 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia and Singapore from May 29 to June 2 where he will hold bilateral talks with leaders of both the nations on key issues, including the defence sector, a Ministry of External Affairs official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia and Singapore from May 29 to June 2 where he will hold bilateral talks with leaders of both the nations on key issues, including the defence sector, a Ministry of External Affairs official said. The prime minister is also likely to sign key agreements in various sectors with both the nations.

In Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La dialogue on June 1, said Secretary East Preeti Saran.

She said this is the first time that an Indian prime minister has been invited to deliver the keynote address.

Saran said the dialogue gives the prime minister an opportunity to articulate his thoughts about India's policy on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, which she said will be the focus of his keynote address.

The prime minister is also likely to share his philosophy on 'Sagarmala' during the keynote address, she added.

This will be the prime minister's first official visit to Indonesia and his second official visit to Singapore.

