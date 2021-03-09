PM Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh, first foreign tour in 15 months

File image: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (right) and PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit of Bangladesh on March 26 to join celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the neighbouring country’s independence, the Hindustan Times reported.

The overnight visit to capital Dhaka will be PM Modi’s first foreign tour in 15 months. The prime minister last travelled overseas in November 2019. He was forced to cancel his travel plans from March 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi has been attending bilateral meetings and summits via video conferencing.

Events in Bangladesh

According to the news report, PM Modi will be the chief guest at the main event organised by the Bangladeshi government to commemorate Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declaring the erstwhile East Pakistan as an independent country on March 26, 1971.

India had sided with Bangladesh and played a crucial role in liberating it from Pakistani forces, who surrendered on December 16, 1971.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was assassinated on August 15, 1975, was incumbent Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s father.

The news report added that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Dhaka last week to prepare for the prime minister’s visit. He said that PM Modi’s visit will be a “very memorable” event.

It also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

In the run-up to the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Maitri Setu (Friendship Bridge)’ connecting India and Bangladesh over the Feni River via video conference. The bridge is expected to help India get easy access to Bangladesh’s Chittagong port.

A 122-member contingent of the Bangladeshi Armed Forces had participated in India’s Republic Day parade on January 26 to mark 50 years of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Two Indian Naval Ships also arrived in the Bangladeshi port town of Mongla on March 8 for a three-day visit to mark five decades of Indian-Bangladeshi victory over Pakistani forces. They were accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Bangladesh Navy.