PM Narendra Modi to meet chief ministers virtually today amid spike in COVID-19 cases

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers about the COVID-19 situation and the nationwide vaccination drive on March 17, media reported.

The virtual meeting comes amid rising novel coronavirus infections and the Centre looking to increase daily inoculations.

The virtual interaction is expected to begin at 12.30 pm. According to news reports, PM Modi and the chief ministers are likely to discuss ways to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The prime minister and the chief ministers had held similar meetings over the past year. The last such meeting was held in January before the vaccination drive started. In that meeting, PM Modi had announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase and urged that public representatives should not be part of this initial exercise.

Now, more than two months after the nationwide vaccination drive began, people above the age of 60 and those over 45 having comorbidities have also been allowed to get vaccinated.

Around 3.29 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the country as of March 16. On the same day, India’s COVID-19 tally stood at 1.14 crore. This included a death toll of 1.58 lakh. While 1.10 crore patients have recuperated, more than 2.23 lakh cases remain ‘active’.

States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu have witnessed a major spike in COVID-19 cases being reported on a daily basis.

On March 15, the union health ministry said that Maharashtra was accounting for 78.41 percent of all new COVID-19 cases being reported on a daily basis.

Many states and districts across some states have already imposed some sort of lockdowns or curfews to help break the chain of infections.