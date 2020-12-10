PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building today

Architectural rendering of the new Parliament building (Image courtesy: Twitter/@LokSabhaSectt)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of the new Parliament building in New Delhi today. The new structure will be constructed close to the existing building under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

In attendance

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Hardeep Singh Puri, and 200 dignitaries, including Members of Parliament and ambassadors will attend the function. Some chief ministers and governors will also attend the event virtually.

The project

The prime minister will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. The new common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024 as part of the project.

"The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of Independence (2022), Parliament session will be held in the new building," Lok Sabha Speaker Birla had said earlier.

The new structure will have an area of 64,500 square metres and will include a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and larger parking space.

The chamber housing the Lok Sabha will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions. This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses.

At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245. Tata Projects Limited had won the bid to construct the new building in September.

In pictures: Explained | Why India needs a new parliament building

Only foundation stone laying

On December 7, the Supreme Court allowed the Centre to go ahead with the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Central Vista project after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would be carried out till the apex court takes a call on the pending petitions on the issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the top court that there would be only foundation stone laying ceremony for the project and no construction would commence as of now.

The apex court is currently hearing a batch of pleas which have raised questions over several aspects of the project, including the environmental clearance granted to it.

Also read: What is the Central Vista project and why has Supreme Court halted it?

What about the existing Parliament building?

According to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country.

The building currently being used as Parliament is a British-era structure, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were also responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi.

The existing building is a massive circular edifice of 560 feet in diameter. The Parliament House Estate is enclosed by an ornamental red sandstone wall or iron grills with iron gates that can be closed when occasions demand. The building has twelve gates.

The foundation stone of the existing Parliament building was laid on February 12, 1921 and the construction took six years and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time. The opening ceremony was performed on January 18, 1927 by the then Governor General of India, Lord Irwin.

"The existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years… It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Birla said.

There are plans of retro-fitting the existing Parliament House to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building.