App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for Manipur water project on July 23

An externally funded project, it was designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to remaining households in Greater Imphal planning area, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in all 16 districts of Manipur.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on July 23 lay the foundation stone for the Manipur water supply project, an important component of the state government's efforts to provide potable water to all rural households by 2024.

An externally funded project, it was designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to remaining households in Greater Imphal planning area, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in all 16 districts of Manipur.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the project through video conferencing.

Close

"The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the State government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

The project outlay is Rs 3054.58 crore, with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank, it said.

There are about 19 crore households in India and only 24 percent of them have FHTCs, according to the statement.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide over 14 crore households with FHTC through partnership of all stakeholders, including state governments, panchayat raj institutions and local communities, it said.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.