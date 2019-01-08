App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to launch slew of developmental projects in Maharashtra's Solapur on January 9

"The housing project will particularly help 'beedi' and textile workers. Sanitation and sewerage facilities will also improve. We are committed to furthering Ease of Living for our citizens," the PM tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Solapur district in Maharashtra on Wednesday where he will launch a series of developmental projects.

The development projects, Modi said, will improve connectivity in Solapur and surrounding areas.

He will dedicate four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211 and lay the foundation stone for 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

He will also launch underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants.

The PM said he will also lay foundation stone for underground sewerage system under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation).
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Solapur

