PM Modi to launch pension schemes in Ranchi, inaugurate Jharkhand's new Assembly building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on September 12, dedicate the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana' to the nation from Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana', farmers between age 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 pension per month after reaching the age of 60. Jharkhand will head for Legislative Assembly election later this year.

The prime minister will also launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana' and 'Swarojgar' pension schemes under which beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after completing 60 years of age.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Governor Draupadi Murmu, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth and state Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh, among other cabinet ministers, will be present at Prabhat Tara Ground on the occasion.

New Jharkhand Assembly building

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Jharkhand Assembly building in Ranchi and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj, Das said on September 10.

The multi-modal terminal was built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. It will have a cargo storing capacity of 30 lakh tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels, he said.

Direct and indirect employment for the local people will be generated in the multi-modal terminal, Das said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation for a new building of Jharkhand Secretariat.

The chief minister also said that the prime minister will lay foundation stones online for 462 Eklavya Model Schools across the country, of which 69 will be established in 13 of Jharkhand's 24 districts.

Referring to the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana', Das said a total of 1,16,183 farmers in Jharkhand have registered themselves under the scheme.

The Prime Minister had in September 2018 launched the 'Ayushman Bharat' health scheme from Ranchi.