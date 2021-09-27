PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on September 27. The event will take place at 11 am via video conferencing, which will be followed by his address on the occasion. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be present on the occasion.

The pilot project of the National Digital Health Mission had been announced by the prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020.



Tomorrow, 27th September is an important day for India’s healthcare sector. At 11 AM, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched. This Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovation in the sector. https://t.co/MkumY17Ko1

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

“This Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovation in the sector,” tweeted PM Modi on September 26.

Currently, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in pilot phase in six Union Territories, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The nationwide rollout of the mission coincides with National Health Authority (NHA) celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the statement said.

Here are the key points of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission:

- Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.

- The Mission will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.

- The key components of PM-DHM include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application, a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine.

- The above component will ensure ease of doing business for doctors/hospitals and healthcare service providers.

- An Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox will be created as a part of the Mission.

- The Sandbox will act as a framework for technology and product testing that will help organizations, including private players, intending to be a part of National Digital Health Ecosystem become a Health Information Provider or Health Information User or efficiently link with building blocks of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

- This mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionizing payments.

- With the implementation of this mission, citizens will only be a click-away from accessing healthcare facilities.