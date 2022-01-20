MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple

The Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year.

PTI
January 20, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new Circuit House near the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Friday via video conferencing, his office said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House on January 21 at 11 AM via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The inauguration will be followed by the prime minister’s address on the occasion. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple, the PMO said.

The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple. It is equipped with top class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc.

The landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room, the statement said.
