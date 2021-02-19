PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of key projects in Kerala today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of key power and urban sector projects in Kerala on February 19 via video conference.

The prime minister is set to inaugurate the 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu)-Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project. It is a Voltage Source Converter (VSC)-based High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) project and has India's first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology.

The project, built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore, will facilitate transfer of 2,000 MW power from the western region and help meet the growth in load for Kerala.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "This VSC-based system features integration of HVDC XLPE (cross-linked polyethylene) cable with overhead lines which saves right-of-way as well as has 35-40 percent less land footprint compared to conventional HVDC system".

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project, which has been developed under the National Solar Energy Mission.

The project has been built with Centre's investment of around Rs 280 crore and is spread across 250 acres in Paivalike, Meenja and Chippar villages of Kerala's Kasaragod district.

Additionally, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the Integrated Command and Control Centre and Smart Roads Project in state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Projected to be built at a cost of Rs 94 crore, the centre is being set up to host Smart Solutions for the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and will act as a common point of action during emergency situations to facilitate coordinated action.

Smart Roads Project, to be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 427 crore, envisages converting 37 kilometres of existing roads in the city to world-class smart roads by bringing all overhead utilities underneath and undertaking road and junction improvements.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 75 MLD (million litres per day) Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara, built under the AMRUT Mission. It will boost supply of drinking water to people of Thiruvananthapuram and help avoid disruption of drinking water supply to the city in the event of maintenance work in the existing treatment plants in Aruvikkara.

Kerala is heading for Legislative Assembly elections in April-May.