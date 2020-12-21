MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate IISF 2020

The theme of the IISF 2020 is 'Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare'.

PTI
December 21, 2020 / 05:01 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the sixth edition of the India International Science Festival, a four-day science carnival, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will also address the IISF on December 25, the last day of the festival, Vardhan said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the IISF on December 22 at 4.30 pm and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on December 25," Vardhan said.

The theme of the IISF 2020 is 'Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare'.

The event has been jointly organised by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Vijnana Bharti - a science organisation linked to the RSS, the Department of Biotechnology, Department of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Close

Over one lakh registrations for the event have been received so far, the minister noted.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth edition of the IISF is being organised virtually.
PTI
TAGS: #Harsh Vardhan #IISF 2020 #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #Narendra Modi
first published: Dec 21, 2020 05:01 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Will 2021 be a year of recovery for the pharma, auto, and banking sectors?

Corporate Buzz | Will 2021 be a year of recovery for the pharma, auto, and banking sectors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.