App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate fertiliser plant, airport in Odisha

During his one-day visit to the state, Modi will also dedicate to the nation mines of the NTPC and the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and railway tracks for transportation of coal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
We need to follow the six Rs that stand for reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and remanufacture, this will lead us to point where we can rejoice. (Image: Reuters)
We need to follow the six Rs that stand for reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and remanufacture, this will lead us to point where we can rejoice. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to launch a slew of projects including a fertiliser plant at Talcher and inauguration of Jharsuguda Airport in Odisha on Saturday, officials said Thursday.

During his one-day visit to the state, Modi will also dedicate to the nation mines of the NTPC and the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and railway tracks for transportation of coal.

Garjanbahal open cast mine of the MCL, to be inaugurated by Modi, has coal block reserve of 230 million tonnes with annual production capacity of 13 million tonnes. It will generate direct employment opportunity for 894 people and indirect job opportunities for 5000, officials said.

The Prime Minister will also launch 53.1 km long Jharsuguda-Serdega railway line constructed by the MCL. This line can also be used for passenger traffic.

related news

Modi will dedicate to the nation Dulanga Coal Mining Project of the NTPC in Sundargarh district. This is the second mine of the NTPC to be operational and its first in Odisha.

Coal produced from this mine shall be used in the under construction 1600MW Darlipali Super Thermal Power Plant of the NTPC in Sundargarh district, the officials said.

At Talcher in Angul district, Modi will launch the commencement of work for the country's first coal gasification based fertilizer plant.

The fertilizer plant is being developed by Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL), a joint venture company of GAIL, Coal India Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited, they said.

The plant, targeted to be commissioned by 2022, will ensure easy availability of urea in Odisha as there is no urea plant in the state.

On the new airport in Jharsuguda, officials said, it has been developed for all weather operations including night operations for A-320 type aircraft.

Jharsuguda will be the second airport of Odisha to become operational and provide connectivity to Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Ranchi under the government's UDAN scheme.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 07:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Odisha

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.