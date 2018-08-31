App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to inagurate Jharsuguda airport in Odisha on September 22

The Jharsuguda airport has been built over an area of 909.22 acres at a cost of Rs 175 crore, of which the state government has contributed Rs 50 crore, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a newly built airport, a new railway line of the MCL and lay the foundation stone for the renovation of a fertiliser plant during his visit to Odisha on September 22, Union Minister Jual Oram said today .

Modi will arrive at the newly built second airport of the state at Jharsuguda in a special aircraft from New Delhi on the day and dedicate the airport to the nation on that day, the union tribal union affairs minister said after inspecting the facilities at the new airport.

The prime minister will also dedicate a new railway line of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) between Jharsuguda and Sardega in Sundargarh district and two new coal mines in Sundargarh district, he said.

The railway line has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1044 crore to evacuate 100 million tonnes of coal from Basundhara area of Hemgir block under MCL.

During his one-day visit to the state, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the Talcher fertiliser plant.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Odisha

