App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to host dinner for RSS, BJP leaders

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to attend the exercise tomorrow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet key functionaries of the BJP, RSS and Sangh affiliates at his official residence over dinner tonight, sources said. The functionaries have gathered at Surajkund in Haryana for a two-day meeting during which they are scheduled to take stock of their works and discuss the agenda with a focus on coordination among saffron organisations, a development which assumes significance as the BJP gears up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Senior leaders in charge of organisation matters of these Sangh affiliates besides the BJP are attending the meeting.

RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and joint general secretary Krishna Gopal are present.

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to attend the exercise tomorrow.

The prime minister, a longtime RSS pracharak before he joined active politics, has often hosted Sangh leaders at his residence.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #BJP #Haryana #Narendra Modi #RSS

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.