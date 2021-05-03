MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual summit with British counterpart Boris Johnson on May 4

Making an announcement about the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it will be an important opportunity to elevate the multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PTI
May 03, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on May 4 during which they will unveil a 10-year roadmap to further broadbase bilateral ties.

Making an announcement about the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it will be an important opportunity to elevate the multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"A comprehensive roadmap 2030 will be launched during the summit, which will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas," the MEA said.

It said the five areas are: people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare.

Johnson was to visit India late last month. But days before the visit, he called it off in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"India and UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004. It has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas," the MEA said.

"The summit will be an important opportunity to elevate our multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it said in a statement.

The MEA said both the leaders will also discuss COVID-19cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic.
TAGS: #Boris Johnson #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi
first published: May 3, 2021 08:38 am

