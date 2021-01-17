MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi to flag off 8 trains connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadiya with different parts of country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 16 that the Kevadiya railway station is India's first with green building certification.

PTI
January 17, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST
Statue of Unity in Gujarat, India (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat on January 17 via video-conferencing.

"Now, more reason to visit the 'Statue of Unity!' This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India. 8 trains will be flagged off tomorrow, 17th January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live," he tweeted.

During the programme, several other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod.

One of the new trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which will have Vistadome coaches, he said and posted some pictures.

Read: PM Modi to perform ground-breaking ceremony for Ahmedabad, Surat metro projects on January 18
TAGS: #Gujarat #India #Indian Railways #Narendra Modi #railways
first published: Jan 17, 2021 08:14 am

