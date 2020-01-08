PM Modi will face protests against CAA if he visits Assam: Student groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to face protests if he visits Assam, said Northeastern student groups, reiterating their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, according to an NDTV report.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is scheduled to begin in Guwahati in the second week of January. Ahead of the event, Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, advisor to the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) said that they will not disrupt the national sporting event but if PM Modi visits Guwahati then he will face non-violent protests against the new citizenship law.

Samujjal further targeted Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He accused him of “betraying” the people’s mandate by supporting the CAA.

"People voted for him in 2016 because they believed he will push the Assam Accord through, but he is betraying them by promoting this law,” Samujjal was quoted as saying.

He called the Sonowal government “killer” and said that he had become an "enemy" of the indigenous people.

"Sonowal is running a killer government. Innocent students were killed by his government. He has completely isolated himself," said Samujjal.

The student groups have demanded that the controversial law be scrapped as they fear that it will pave the way for illegal Bangladeshis to flood the Northeast. “We can't allow illegal Bangladeshis to come, settle and rule over the people of Assam and the Northeast,” he said, adding that their non-violent agitation “against this communal and unconstitutional law” will continue until it is withdrawn.