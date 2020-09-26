PM Narendra Modi to deliver virtual speech at UN General Assembly today: Here's what to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a pre-recorded, virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26.

The prime minister is scheduled to speak at 6:30 pm IST, which is 9 am local time. He is scheduled as the first speaker in the forenoon, according to reports.

Here's a brief primer on what to expect from the address:

> Seeing as the address is coming against the backdrop of a standoff with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), PM Modi is likely to call for "inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security", a line directed at China, according to a report in The Indian Express.

> The prime minister will also call for an "effective response to international terrorism" in a nudge to Pakistan, according to the newspaper.

> Reports also suggest that India will pitch for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of terror entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees.

> PM Modi is also expected to put forward a '5-S approach' during his address. This approach includes Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), Shanti (Peace) and Samriddhi (Prosperity), according to the newspaper.

> Continuing with active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change will be another priority for India, and PM Modi is expected to address that topic as well during his speech.

> India, sources said, will also highlight its role as a "pharmacy to the world" while elaborating on its contribution to global cooperation against Covid-19 by aiding more than 150 countries, according to the report.

India will take over the non-permanent member position at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from January 2021 for a period of two years, and India's priorities in that regard will also be addressed during PM Modi's speech.