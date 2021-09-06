MARKET NEWS

English
PM Narendra Modi to chair the 13th BRICS summit virtually on September 9

The theme for the summit is ‘BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'.

September 06, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
(L-R) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose during a family photo session at the BRICS leaders meeting ahead of G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. - RTS74SV

The 13th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit under the chairmanship of India is set to take place in virtual format on September 9.

India had outlined four priority areas for its Chairship. These are Reform of the Multilateral System, Counter Terrorism, Using Digital and Technological Tools for achieving SDGs and Enhancing People to People exchanges.

In addition to these areas, the leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attended by the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsanaro; President of Russia, Vladimir Putin; President of China, Xi Jinping; and President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank, Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Business Council, Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, Sangita Reddy, will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks to the Leaders during the summit.

This is the second time PM Modi will be chairing the BRICS summit. Earlier he had chaired the Goa summit in 2016. The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the fifteenth anniversary of BRICS, as reflected in the theme for the summit.

Last year under Russia's chairmanship, the 2020 BRICS summit was also held virtually in the midst of the COVID outbreak.
Tags: #13th BRICS summit #PM Modi
first published: Sep 6, 2021 05:08 pm

