PM Narendra Modi to chair important meeting on COVID-19 situation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination drive in the country with top officials on November 27, official sources said. The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

"The prime minister will chair an important meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials at 10:30 am today," a source said.

According to the WHO, the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE), an independent group of experts that periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus, convened on November 26 to assess the B.1.1.529 variant, first reported to the world health body from South Africa on November 24.

"The new #COVID19 virus variant - Omicron - has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. This is why we need to speed up our efforts to deliver on #VaccinEquity ASAP and protect the most vulnerable everywhere," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.