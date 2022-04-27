PM Narendra Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting with CMs today to assess the situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers to access the COVID-19 situation in the country amid rise in daily infections in last two weeks with the epicentre being Delhi and the National Capital region (NCR).

The virtual meeting will be held at 12 noon, according to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO). Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the PMO, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective ministries are likely to attend the meeting, news agency ANI said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID-19, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states, the agency said.

The Union Health Ministry said on April 27 that as many as 2,927 COVID-19 cases were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 0.58 per cent.

PM Modi has held several meetings with the chief ministers, and even district magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground, in the past.

On Sunday, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, the PM urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He advised people to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet said that over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.

(With inputs from ANI)