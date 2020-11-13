PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 06:21 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in border areas: Report

According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jaisalmer in Rajasthan or Bhuj in Gujarat

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Following the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year too is likely to spend Diwali on November 14 with soldiers along the borders. The Prime Minister has maintained this as a tradition ever since he came into power in 2014.

According to some media reports, the Prime Minister is likely to visit Jaisalmer in Rajasthan or Bhuj in Gujarat.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat may also join him, NDTV reported.

Here's the places where PM Modi has visited till now

In 2019, the Prime Minister visited Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
In 2018, he celebrated the festival with Army and the ITBP personnel in Harsil near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

In 2017, PM Modi visited the Gurez valley along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir with the troops posted in the forward area.

In 2016, Modi was in Himachal Pradesh, where he spent time with Indo-ITBP personnel at an outpost.

In 2015, he visited the Punjab border on Diwali. His visit coincided with 50 years of 1965 Indo-Pak War.

In the year PM Modi came to power in 2014, he celebrated Diwali with soldiers at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield.

This will be the second time this year when PM Modi will meet soldiers. Earlier on July 3, he visited Ladakh to take stock of the security position and met the soldiers stationed along the LAC amid simmering tensions between India and China.

Tensions between the two countries had intensified after a violent face-off between the troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. India had lost 20 Army personnel, while the Chinese had suffered casualties too.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 06:21 pm

