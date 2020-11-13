PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in border areas: Report

Following the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year too is likely to spend Diwali on November 14 with soldiers along the borders. The Prime Minister has maintained this as a tradition ever since he came into power in 2014.

According to some media reports, the Prime Minister is likely to visit Jaisalmer in Rajasthan or Bhuj in Gujarat.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat may also join him, NDTV reported.

Here's the places where PM Modi has visited till now

In 2018, he celebrated the festival with Army and the ITBP personnel in Harsil near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

In 2019, the Prime Minister visited Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.