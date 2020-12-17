PM Narendra Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary event on December 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebration of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh on December 22.

The Prime Minister, who will be the chief guest and attend the event virtually, will be the first prime minister at the varsity’s function since 1964.

A report by NDTV quoted a media statement from the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, as appealing to all concerned “to keep the Centenary Programme above politics”.

Lal Bahadur Shastri had attended an event at the AMU as a sitting prime minister in 1964 when he delivered a convocation address.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also participate in the event. Some news reports suggest that President Ram Nath Kovind is also expected to join the function virtually.

The university based in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has been in the news over the last year after violent incidents rocked the campus during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

Clashes in the AMU had erupted following police action against demonstrators in the vicinity of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi. The AMU remained closed till January 5, 2020. Students from campuses across the country had come out in support of the Jamia and AMU students after the clashes.