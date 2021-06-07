PM Narendra Modi to address the nation today | Here's a look at his previous addresses during the pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on June 7, amid a steady decline in cases during the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Centre may take responsibility of COVID-19 vaccine procurement, sources added. From May 1, states were allowed to procure doses of COVID-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers, a policy that has come under criticism.

Sources said that the address may also stress on the need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at a time when states are "unlocking", and mention preparations for a possible third wave of cases.

This will be the ninth such address (including "video messages") by the Prime Minister to the nation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. His last address to the nation was on April 20, when the daily surge in COVID-19 cases was increasing rapidly.

Here's what he said on April 20, 2021:

> The Prime Minister said lockdown should be the last resort for states and the focus should be on micro-containment.

> He also said the government is working towards solving the shortage of medical oxygen used in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"Everybody, including the Central Government, the State Governments and the private sector, is trying their best to provide oxygen to every needy person. Measures are also being taken at several levels to increase oxygen production and supply. Every effort is being made to have new oxygen plants in the states, deliver one lakh new oxygen cylinders, medical use of oxygen being used in industrial units, oxygen rail, etc," PM Modi said.

> He also spoke about the vaccination drive, which was expanded just a day earlier to include individuals in the 18-44 age group.

"The Central Government's vaccination programme for the poor, the elderly and persons above the age of 45 years will continue at the same pace as before. Free vaccines will be available in government hospitals which can be availed by my poor brothers and sisters, middle class and lower middle class people," the Prime Minister said.

June 30, 2020

PM Modi announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for another five months.

May 12, 2020:

The Prime Minister announced a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, to help the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Also read - PM Modi's speech on coronavirus: Lockdown 4.0, economic relief package — here are the key takeaways

April 3, 2020

PM Modi asked citizens to switch of their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5, and stand in their balconies with torches, diyas, candles or mobile flashlights.

"Whether it is people's curfew, ringing bells, clapping hands or clanging plates; they have all made the nation realize its collective strength in these testing times," he said.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown, here are key takeaways from his speech

March 24, 2020:

> The Prime Minister announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days starting from midnight on March 25. This stringent lockdown was subsequently extended thrice.

> He appealed for people to maintain social distancing and stay home.

> "It took the world 67 days for the number of Coronavirus infected persons to reach the first one lakh, but only 11 days to reach two lakh thereafter. What is even more alarming is that it took only 4 days for this number to go from 2 lakh to 3 lakh infections. You can imagine how rapidly Coronavirus spreads. And once it begins to spread, it is very difficult to contain," he said.