App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

The address to the nation comes a day after the prime minister held a video conference with all chief ministers over the nationwide lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: PM Narendra Modi
File image: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8.00 pm on May 12, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said in a tweet.

The address to the nation comes a day after the prime minister held a video conference with all chief ministers over the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the video conference on May 11, PM Modi said that reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines are the "twofold" challenges and now the Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives.

Close

He further asked the chief ministers to share by May 15 a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states.

related news

The last time the prime minister addressed the nation was on April 14 when he announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

(This is breaking news. Check back for more details)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Swiggy suspends ‘Super’ subscription programme

Swiggy suspends ‘Super’ subscription programme

US will cross 10 million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, says Donald Trump as death toll surges past 80,000

US will cross 10 million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, says Donald Trump as death toll surges past 80,000

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.