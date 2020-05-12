PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8.00 pm on May 12, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said in a tweet.

The address to the nation comes a day after the prime minister held a video conference with all chief ministers over the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the video conference on May 11, PM Modi said that reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines are the "twofold" challenges and now the Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives.

He further asked the chief ministers to share by May 15 a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states.

The last time the prime minister addressed the nation was on April 14 when he announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19.