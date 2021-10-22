PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 am

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Friday, his office said. It is not yet known what the PM will speak about.

His address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.

The prime minister had hailed it as history being scripted and, in an opinion piece on Friday, he described India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".

India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," the Prime Minister tweeted.

India’s one-billion-dose feat comes on the back of huge supply bottlenecks, vaccine hesitancy in the initial period and a crippling second wave of the pandemic.