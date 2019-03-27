PM Narendra Modi to address nation with an 'important message'



मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,

आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा। I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media. March 27, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation with an “important message” in the afternoon on March 27.

ALSO READ: Catch PM Modi's address LIVE here

The announcement was made by the PM himself on his Twitter account. He will address the nation between 11.45 am and 12 noon.

(Story to be updated)