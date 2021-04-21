MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi to address Leaders' Summit on Climate on April 22

Other world leaders participating in the summit include Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is among the 40 world leaders scheduled to participate in the Leaders' Summit on Climate, would address the virtual gathering on April 22.

The summit, aimed at addressing the issue of climate crisis, is scheduled to be held virtually on April 22-23. Modi is participating in the summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, said an official release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Modi will make his remarks in the "Leaders’ Session 1 on 22 April 2021 from 5.30 to 7.30 pm IST" on "Our Collective Sprint to 2030", the PMO statement added.

Also read: India has opportunity to lead the world on climate change: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen

Other world leaders participating in the summit include Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

They will represent countries which are members of the Major Economies Forum - India is a member of the group - and those vulnerable to climate change, among others.

The leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy.

The summit participants will also deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

The summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the runup to 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), to be held in November 2021.
